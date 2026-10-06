Applications Open for 2026 LAUNCH Mentorship Program

DALLAS—Applications have opened for the 2026 LAUNCH Mentorship Program, a yearlong program run by Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (MIW) and the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) that, for the first time this year, will be expanded to involve women working for broadcast technology partners and vendors.

LAUNCH, which began in 2023, is a program created to develop and advance women pursuing careers in broadcast engineering, audio production and technical operations. The yearlong program pairs a rising professional with an experienced industry mentor for one-on-one guidance, professional development and deeper exposure to broadcast technologies and operations.

Mentees will gain insight into Federal Communications Commission compliance, RF systems, the Emergency Alert System, IP-based broadcast systems, automation, network operations and other crucial areas. The program also explores IT, remote broadcasting, digital audio, streaming and systems integration. Participants will also have an opportunity to attend the 2027 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

“As technology continues to transform every part of the broadcast business, we need more women building, operating and leading the systems that will take our industry forward,” said Sheila Kirby, board president of MIW. “Expanding LAUNCH to include women working with our technology partners and vendors allows us to reach talented professionals across a much broader part of the broadcast ecosystem. This program is about giving women access to the mentorship, technical knowledge and relationships that can help turn career potential into long-term leadership.”

This year, organizers have expanded eligibility beyond those working directly for broadcasters to include broadcast technology partners and vendors, allowing more women pursuing technical careers to participate, MIW and NABLF said.

“By expanding LAUNCH to include women at technology partners and vendors, we can reach more professionals whose expertise is essential to how our industry operates and evolves,” NABLF President Michelle Duke said. “We are proud to continue partnering with MIW to provide meaningful mentorship, industry exposure and opportunities that help women grow their careers and become leaders in broadcast technology.”

Applications will be accepted from Oct. 6–30. To apply for the Mentorship, click here.

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The LAUNCH Mentorship Program is sponsored by Mr. Master, a provider of content distribution and compliance software to radio stations.