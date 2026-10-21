LAUNCH Mentorship Program Applications Close Oct. 30

DALLAS—Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio (NIW) and the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (NABLF) are reminding women pursuing broadcast technical careers that applications for the 2026 LAUNCH Mentorship Program close on Friday, Oct. 30.

Established in 2023, LAUNCH pairs a rising woman professional with an experienced engineering leader for one-on-one mentorship, technical guidance and professional development. It offers exposure to key areas of broadcast technology, such as Federal Communications Commission compliance, RF systems, automation, IP-based broadcast systems, streaming and digital audio.

To apply for the program, click here.

This year, eligibility for the program was expanded to include women who work for broadcast technology partners and vendors. The yearlong program is sponsored by radio software and workflow-automation company Mr. Master.

LAUNCH is designed to help women strengthen their skills, build professional relationships and prepare for future leadership opportunities as they pursue technical certification, advance their engineering careers or expand opportunities in broadcast operations, MIW and NABLF said. Selected mentees will also be able to attend the 2027 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit the MIW website.