Roku Expands Premium Subscriptions With Fox One

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LOS ANGELES—Roku has launched Fox One as a Premium Subscription on The Roku Channel, which means U.S. Roku customers can now subscribe to the streaming service that offers Fox news, sports and entertainment content by using their Roku account.

The launch makes it possible for Fox One subscribers and U.S. Roku users to stream all 104 matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup via The Roku Channel live or on demand.

“Fox One is a tremendous addition to Roku’s Premium Subscriptions experience, which is focused on making it easier for customers to discover, subscribe to, and stream the content they love all in one place,” said Gil Fuchsberg, president of subscriptions, partnerships and corporate development at Roku. “The addition of Fox One expands the premium entertainment, news, and live sports available through Premium Subscriptions on The Roku Channel ahead of the biggest global sports moment of the year.”

Fox One provides access to the full portfolio of Fox brands, including popular Fox entertainment series including “MasterChef,” “Doc” and “Family Guy;” live and on-demand sports events from the NFL, Major League Baseball and others; and live national and local news from Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and local Fox broadcast affiliates.

Live sports content from Fox One will also be discoverable through Roku Sports Zone as well as through sports-specific destinations, including the Soccer Zone.

Discoverable across the Roku platform and through The Roku Channel, Premium Subscriptions allows customers to easily subscribe to more than 75 popular streaming services using their Roku account, the company said. Premium Subscriptions customers can access and stream their entertainment with a single login on their Roku device, the Roku mobile app, or the web, and can add or cancel services at any time directly from their device or by visiting my.roku.com.

Roku customers can sign up for Fox One on The Roku Channel in the U.S. for $19.99 per month. A three-day free trial of Fox One is also available for eligible customers. Sign-up is supported on Roku devices or by visiting go.roku.com/fox-one.