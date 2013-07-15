TSL to debut PAM1 MK2 audio monitor at IBC2013

TSL Products will debut the PAM1 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor at IBC 2013 (Hall 10, Stand 10.B41). The PAM1 MK2 is an evolutionary step up from the original PAM1-3G8, offering an improved feature set and user interface, upgraded integrated speaker system, larger screens and a full set of functions carried over from the flagship PAM2 MK2 Precision Audio Monitor.

Dolby encoded, multilanguage, 5.1 audio and loudness compliance measurement features are packaged in a 1RU chassis that has been reduced in depth as well as featuring an improved internal speaker system. The PAM1 MK2 is suitable for a broad range of operational users throughout the TV production environment from ingest to transmission, including post production and all types of studio facilities. The unit is compatible with Dolby E, Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding from HD, SDI and AES signal sources with Lt Rt and Lo Ro Downmixing of Dolby Signals.

In today’s broadcast world, having the capability to accurately monitor a multitude of incoming audio signals, especially for breaking news and live sport presentations, is a necessity. The PAM1 MK2 is a capable precision audio monitor that offers the broadcaster dual auto-sensing at 1080p resolution (60Hz, 59Hz, 94Hz and 50Hz) through HD-SDI video inputs for maximum flexibility, with the capability to de-embed audio from the video HD-SDI data stream with intuitive selection from up to 16 audio channels in four groups. The dual, high-resolution 2.4in screens handle visual signal confirmation, offering 16 bargraphs, setup and metadata display with a generous range of user-selectable bargraph scales including BBC PPM, EBU PPM, EBU Digital, Nordic, VU and DIN. This makes the unit viable for any installation in any geographical location. The unit also features four AES (4 Pairs/8 Channel) and two analog stereo dedicated audio inputs for monitoring nondata stream audio. A ‘Scroll to Hear’ rotary encoder allows for quick and easy access for top-level bargraph navigation and, with a simple push of a button, source audio can be quickly auditioned and sent along the production pathway. For live events, this capability streamlines the production workflow.

The PAM1 MK2 is fully compatible with ITU BS1770/71, offering loudness measurement with histogram function to ensure accurate compliance monitoring. Software updates are constantly being developed to ensure the unit is in compliance with regional loudness legislation. Further, to meet the needs of HD transmission, the PAM1 MK2 can accurately downmix discrete multichannel audio to stereo for compatibility monitoring with attendant multichannel audio outputs to drive external stereo or 5.1 loudspeaker monitoring systems. This allows the unit to be installed in a wide range of positions within a facility or remote truck. The unit also features a user-programmable ‘Assign Matrix’, has audio output delay to match audio to source video materials and has automatic mode switching for different signal types.