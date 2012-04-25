New Harris Selenio MDX2 module offers multiplexing functionality

Harris unveiled new features, including the Selenio MDX2 multiplexer module, for its Selenio media convergence platform at the 2012 NAB Show.

The Selenio MDX2 multiplexer module reduces video headend infrastructure for digital TV (DTV) broadcasters. It has a built-in DVB-T2 gateway that can combine up to eight physical layer pipes within a single output stream, enabling delivery of multiple tiers of digital services.

The MDX2 also features a built-in single-network frequency adaptation for signal distribution across large over-the-air DTV networks, which is well suited for the DVB-T/T2 and ISDB-Tb standards.

Harris also introduced a new video expansion module for Selenio to integrate more functionality, thus eliminating the number of “downstream” devices in the facility infrastructure. The expansion module adds real estate for device integration, supporting more applications within the Selenio frame.