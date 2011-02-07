Christie Steals the Show at the InAVation Awards 2011

Christie is delighted to announce that Christie® MicroTiles™ was awarded Most InAVative Digital Signage Product in the Technology Awards category at the prestigious 2011 InAVation Awards, presented at this year’s ISE exhibition in Amsterdam (RAI, Amsterdam – 1st – 3rd February). Last year, Christie achieved great recognition for its Entero™ videowall display solution, winning the category award for Most InAVative Commercial Display.

Christie has won acclaim with its MicroTiles modular digital display solution, which was launched last year across EMEA from the ISE platform. Christie MicroTiles quickly found popularity and success in EMEA and beyond, adopted by rental staging players and deployed in the most successful installations, some of which were shortlisted for the Most InAVative Projects Awards. With a wealth of experience from significant awards won already in this, its first year, Christie MicroTiles were honored as Most InAVative Digital Signage Product in the Technology Awards category.

Joe Graziano, Market Development Manager, Christie MicroTiles, EMEA, proudly accepted the award saying, “When we launched MicroTiles last year, we knew they would make waves, but the feedback not only from Partners and end users but also in the form of awards has been staggering. It’s an honour for us at Christie to bring such a versatile and much-wanted product to the market.”

As sponsors, Christie presented an award and it was the pleasure of Dale Miller, Vice-President, Christie EMEA, to bestow the award for Most InAVative Digital Signage Project in the Project Awards category, to Displax Interactive Systems for the Meditel Project in Morocco.

Christie was also delighted to applaud some of its Partners of long-standing as they collected their awards for Most InAVative Projects:

Most InAVative Corporate AV Facility: PZ Cussons Q, Pure AV

PZ Cussons, leaders in the Personal Wash market, were looking to create a ‘wow’ factor at the entrance to the new flagship site, which is endowed with an imposing atrium. The high brightness of the Christie MicroTiles display, installed by Pure Audio AV, was able to punch its way effortlessly through the natural environment.

Most InAVative Leisure/Entertainment Facility: Our Dynamic Earth, Global Immersion

This five-star attraction houses the glass-walled stratosphere, including the Biosphere as well as the earthscape galleries, which project any number of the world’s most amazing natural phenomena.