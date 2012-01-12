DVEO Releases New 200 Channel Enterprise Class Multiblade Transcoder Streaming System at an Exceptional Price, Performance, and Transcode Density Point

San Diego, California -- DVEO, the broadcast division of Computer Modules, Inc. (CMI), is proud to introduce the latest addition to their unique product family of real time adaptive bitrate streaming transcoders.

Now shipping, the MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus)™ is an MPEG-2 to H.264, or H.264 to MPEG-2, transcoder Blade System with simultaneous multiformat inputs and outputs. It is targeted at cable operators, telco TV, IPTV, A/V systems, or university and entertainment systems.

The MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus) receives multiple simultaneous IP streams, transcodes them to H.264 or MPEG-2, and/or changes wrappers, and then streams them to any number of IP devices - including standard IP capable set-top boxes, streaming video, TV's, smart phones, iPads, or software clients such as VLC or Mplayer. With the Brutus, Cable and Telco operators can transcode H.264 video to MPEG-2 and deliver it to customer's home set-top boxes. This blade system can be used in the cloud or in installations where multiple options and extra horsepower are required.

The individual dual Intel® 6 core processor based blades feature multiprotocol, multiresolution, and multiwrapper support including RTMP, RTSP, and HTTP5 – plus an extensive number of IP output protocols. The system streams multiple channels using UDP, RTP, RTSP, HTTP, HTTP Live (HLS), HTTP Smooth, HTTP Dynamic, FTP, RTMP (Open Flash), or Windows® Media Video 9 with HTTP/ASF. It also supports M3u8 playlist files, qHD and H.264up resolution, and high quality Ogg Vorbis audio.

"The Brutus allows users to have up to 10 modules per 4 RU chassis. That's 60 1080i/p HD streams, or 120 720p HD streams, or 200 SD streams in a 4 RU rack space. So you can mix and match as your application or needs may be," stated Scott Grizzle, Product Manager for DVEO. "Each of the up to ten blade modules does the work of two 3 RU machines, and more."

Scott Grizzle continued, "Some competitors' systems transcode only SD or HD. We build one machine that does any resolution."

Each of the up to ten Brutus modules transcodes up to 6 1080i/p HD streams, 12 720p HD streams, or 20 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264, or vice-versa. The system can also mix and match MPEG-2 and H.264 streams.

The MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus) transcoder works with Wowza®, Adobe® Flash®, and RealNetworks® servers, plus major CDNs including Akamai, Limelight, Highwinds, and BitGravity. Supported resolutions include qHD, H.264up, SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, SIF, VGA, or any custom size up to 1080i/p. Audio support is AAC or Ogg Vorbis.

A real time store and forward (time delay) option for up to 80 streams is available. Additional input options include DVB-ASI, DVB-S/S2, QAM, DVB-C, 8VSB, DVB-T, and/or SDI/HD-SDI. The MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus) features a web-based GUI with SNMP support. Users can control Brutus from anywhere in the world.

Features

Input or output format can be MPEG-2 or H.264

Can sit in the cloud as a Cloud Encoder

Supports HTTP adaptive Smooth, Live, and Dynamic Flash streaming protocol for output to mobile devices

Capable of near real time FTP output of segmented TS streams with I-Frame boundaries

Input: IP (H.264, MPEG-2, or VC-1)

Optional inputs: DVB-ASI, DVB-S/S2, QAM, DVB-C, 8VSB, DVB-T, SDI/HD-SDI

Output: IP (MPEG-2, H.264, HLS, UDP, RTMP, and others)

Supports M3u8 playlist files (standalone and through HTTP live)

Transcoding bit rates: .1 to 15 Mbps

Resolutions: qHD, H.264up, SQVGA, QCIF, QVGA, SIF, VGA, or any custom size up to 1080i/p

Transcodes up to 12 720p HD streams, 6 1080i/p HD streams, or 20 SD streams from MPEG-2 to H.264 or vice-versa in each module

Able to upconvert incoming SD streams to HD

SNMP support

Tested to work with Wowza®, Adobe® Flash®, and RealNetworks® Helix® servers

Tested compatible with major brands of IP devices including Amino™, Roku®, Atlanta DTH, and Apple iPad® and iPhone®

Tested to work with major CDNs including Akamai, Limelight, Highwinds, and BitGravity

Audio support: AAC or Ogg Vorbis

Settings are remembered when power cycled

Based on embedded Linux® (via flashdisk)

Suggested Retail Prices:

Individual MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus) Module: $12,500 U.S.

MultiStreamer IP/IP (Brutus)/10 channel System with 10 modules: $125,000 U.S.

About CMI and DVEO:

CMI, founded in 1982, is a privately held company headquartered in San Diego, California. DVEO, the Broadcast Division of Computer Modules, Inc., sells digital video and high definition television (HDTV) products to the top television broadcast companies throughout the world.

