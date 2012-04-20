FUJIFILM North America unveils XA77x9.5 HD long lens

FUJIFILM North America Optical Devices Division is introducing the XA77x9.5, a long HDTV field lens during the 2012 NAB Show.

The XA77x9.5 is well suited for use within mobile trucks, at stadiums, sporting events, arenas, larger houses of worship.

The XA77x9.5 features the company’s patented OS TECH image stabilization. OS-TECH contains sensors that detect the slightest movement caused by vibration. A correction signal is applied to the optical system, which helps to maintain a stable image when shooting from an unstable platform or in windy conditions.

The lens’ advanced diagnostic FIND (Focused Intelligent Network Diagnosis) system aids in preventative maintenance and troubleshooting by evaluating lens electronic and mechanical parameters.

The XA77x9.5 also incorporates FUJINON’s dustproof and anti-fogging technology. A 16-bit optical encoding output provides high positioning accuracy in virtual environments.

See FUJIFILM North America 2012 NAB Show booth C7525.