ANTON/BAUER DIONIC HCX HIGH-CURRENT BATTERY MAKES IBC DEBUT

Ground Breaking Battery is Now Shipping Worldwide

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS, SEPTEMBER 10, 2010 – Anton/Bauer®, a Vitec Group brand, and the world’s premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries, will introduce the DIONIC® HCX to attendees at IBC 2010 (Stand 11.F60). With a 120 watt-hour capacity and a brand new motion detection sensor that protects against capacity loss, the DIONIC HCX is the company’s latest addition to its successful DIONIC series high-current battery line.

The DIONIC HCX’s most exciting feature is its unique, built-in motion detection sensor. After a two-week period without a load, the DIONIC HCX automatically goes into “deep sleep,” significantly reducing self-discharge and allowing extended storage with nearly zero capacity loss. To “awaken” the battery for normal use, customers need only move the battery, thus activating the motion detection feature and as a result, “wake up” the battery. This new motion detection feature significantly increases the overall life of the battery by mitigating lithium-ion battery self-discharge when the battery is not in use. Anton/Bauer also has plans to integrate the DIONIC HCX with its signature Anton/Bauer Battery Management System (AB-BMS), which, in the future, will allow users to program the inactivity time length prior to the battery “going to sleep,” further allowing the customer to tailor their battery systems to their specific needs.

“We’ve spent many years researching and developing new, powerful and advanced battery power solutions for our customers, so it’s no surprise that we are debuting one of our most innovative product developments at IBC 2010, during our 40th anniversary year,” says Michael Accardi, president, Anton/Bauer. “With the addition of the DIONIC HCX to our ever expanding product line, we now have more solutions than ever for our customers, across many different battery chemistries. Whether our users are looking for a powerful NiCad, lithium-ion or nickel metal hydride solution, they know they can count on us to equip them with the best solutions for their needs, and that we’ll be there to help them make the smartest choices.”

With the growing demand for high-current batteries that are compatible with today’s power-hungry camera equipment, the DIONIC HCX is a lightweight yet powerful solution for camera crews. Weighing just 2.4 pounds (1.09 kg), the DIONIC HCX is capable of withstanding high instantaneous current draws in addition to 10 amp sustained current draws. The DIONIC HCX can power a 40 watt camera with a 20 watt light for over two hours – making it the perfect choice for users working with on-camera lighting applications requiring a high current draw.

In addition, the DIONIC HCX offers an enhanced LCD RealTime® fuel gauge. Users can now quickly and easily check their run-time, with the display showing up to nine hours of run-time when used under low-power load conditions. The new LCD display clearly indicates remaining run-time and battery capacity, showing the number of hours available surrounded by arcs indicating 15 minute intervals. A battery “gas gauge” indicator also shows remaining capacity in 20 percent intervals underneath the remaining run-time indicators.

The DIONIC HCX is an ideal high-current power option for users working worldwide. Though any battery with over 100 watt-hour capacity is classified as a Class 9 hazardous item with rigorous restrictions on transportation, the DIONIC HCX registers under the 160-watt capacity prohibited for air travel. Thus, DIONIC HCX users can bring up to two DIONIC HCX battery units on board both domestic and international airlines – a major benefit for camera crews traveling anywhere for a shoot.

The DIONIC HCX measures 5.47 x 4.06 x 3 inches (13.9 x 10.3 x 7.6 cm). For more information on Anton/Bauer’s full product line and other offerings at IBC 2010, please visit www.antonbauer.com.

(Note: It is always best to consult with airlines before carrying any Class 9 items on board as a carry-on item.)

Anton/Bauer is recognized as the world’s innovator and premier provider of batteries, chargers, lighting and other key mobile power systems for the professional broadcast, video and film industries. Based in the United States in Shelton, CT with offices in Europe and Asia, Anton/Bauer was established in 1970 and has expanded its product offerings to include many signature lines such as its leading Gold Mount® system, InterActive® chargers and Logic Series® batteries such as the HyTRON® 50, 100 and 140, and DIONIC® 90, 160 HC and HCX Series. Their products are compatible with virtually every camera brand on the market today. Other Anton/Bauer high performance products include the Ultralight®, ElipZ®, ElightZ®, CINE VCLX and CINE VCLX/2. Their superior-quality products have become an industry standard. For more information on Anton/Bauer, visit www.antonbauer.com.

Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast, photographic and military, aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Listed on the London Stock Exchange with 2009 revenue of £315 million, Vitec is based on strong, well known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organised in three divisions: Imaging & Staging, Videocom and Services.

Imaging & Staging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events.

Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG.

Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fibre optic and wireless technology used by TV production teams and film crews.

More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com.