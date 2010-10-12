MEDIA ALERT

CALLING ALL ADOBE PREMIERE MAC OS X USERS: SINGULAR SOFTWARE INVITES YOU TO THE PLURALEYES PUBLIC BETA

Vancouver, British Columbia – October 12, 2010 – Singular Software™, developer of workflow automation applications for digital media, has launched the PluralEyes® for Adobe® Premiere® Pro Creative Suite (CS) versions 4 and 5 for Mac® OS X public beta program. Designed with time-conscious video professionals in mind, PluralEyes provides valuable workflow automation features for editing multi-camera, multi-take, and dual-system audio projects quickly and efficiently. PluralEyes analyzes audio information and synchronizes corresponding video clips automatically, saving video editors hours in post-production. PluralEyes eliminates the need for timecode, clappers, or any special production preparation.

To download the PluralEyes beta for Adobe Premiere Pro Mac OS X, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About PluralEyes

A newcomer to the post-production scene (released in Q2 of 2009), PluralEyes quickly has become the fan favorite among video producers of all skill levels. It can be used for a wide range of projects, from weddings and live events to documentaries, commercials, indie films, and more.

Placed into the EventDV Winner’s Circle and presented with a Black Diamond Award by DV Magazine at the 2010 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) convention, PluralEyes and its groundbreaking innovation continue to receive praise from reviewers. Filmmaker Richard Finn Gregory says, “If, like me, you’ve lost weeks of your life carefully syncing audio and video, listening for a slate or a hand clap, watching lips for plosive consonants, fiddling with timecodes, etc., etc., you’ll appreciate what a game changer PluralEyes is. There literally were tears in my eyes the first time I saw it bring order to the messiest timeline I could throw at it.”

To read the rest of Richard’s review, please visit: http://finngregory.com/?p=147

To read more PluralEyes quotes and reviews, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com/reviews.html.

Other PluralEyes Versions

PluralEyes for Adobe Premiere Pro Windows® XP®, Vista® and Windows 7®, Final Cut® Pro, and Sony® Vegas® Pro is available for purchase on the Singular Software website (http://www.singularsoftware.com/buy.html). Students and instructors can also benefit from Singular Software’s academic discount of 50%, which can be applied to individual purchases of PluralEyes. For volume orders, please contact sales@singularsoftware.com.

You can test drive PluralEyes by downloading a fully functional 30-day free trial version from: http://www.singularsoftware.com/downloads.html.

About Singular Software

Established in 2008, Singular Software pioneers the development of workflow automation applications for audio and video professionals. Its breakthrough solution, PluralEyes, offers innovative technology to automate and simplify multi-camera, multi-take and dual-system audio workflows. Singular Software products support industry leading non-linear editing products. For more information about Singular Software, please visit: http://www.singularsoftware.com.

Singular Software PluralEyes is a registered trademark of Singular Software Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and products mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

