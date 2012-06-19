Chunghwa Telecom Selects Envivio for 2012 Summer Olympic Games Multi-Screen Video Delivery

Envivio Muse Live and Muse On-Demand on 4Caster platform deployed by Taiwan’s leading telecom service provider

Singapore – June 19, 2012 – BroadcastAsia booth #4N4-10 – Envivio (NASDAQ: ENVI), a leading provider of live and on-demand multi-screen IP video processing and delivery solutions, today announced that Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) has selected Envivio for transcoding and processing of Olympic Games video content delivered to subscribers’ PCs, tablets and smartphones.

The leading telecommunications service provider in Taiwan, Chunghwa Telecom serves nearly 12 million fixed-line, mobile and broadband customers, including more than one million video subscribers. CHT is one of two companies in Taiwan with rights to air the 2012 Summer Olympic Games on new media platforms such as tablets and mobile phones.

CHT has expanded its existing Envivio multi-screen headend, which powers the Multimedia-On-Demand (MOD) platform, to add support for video delivered to to PCs, iOS and Android devices via Apple® HTTP Live Streaming. Products in use for the MOD platform include: Envivio Muse™ Live and Muse On-Demand software-based encoders on the Envivio 4Caster™ appliances, the 4Balancer™ load balancer for VOD services, and Envivio 4Manager™.

“Chunghwa Telecom is an innovative operator that recognizes the growing trend toward watching any content, anytime on any device,” said Julien Signès, president and CEO of Envivio. “Millions of viewers around the world enjoy the Olympic Games, and Envivio offers the performance and functionality required to bring these exciting sporting events to mobile and Internet-connected devices with outstanding video quality.”

Muse is Envivio’s IP-centric multi-screen architecture designed for live video transcoding, processing and distribution to any device. Significantly improving efficiency and operations compared to architectures that call for separate broadcast and multi-screen headends, Muse is available on the 4Caster 1-RU appliances or HP blade servers.

About Envivio

Envivio (NASDAQ: ENVI) is a leader in solutions for multi-screen video processing and delivery. Envivio solutions remove the boundaries of traditional television and make the world’s video content universally enjoyable by all viewers, on any device, across any network, at any time. Now in its second decade of developing market-leading video convergence solutions, Envivio powers services for more than 300 content and service provider customers around the world, including eight of the top 10 mobile operators, nine of the top 10 broadband providers and three of the top four US cable operators. Envivio is headquartered in South San Francisco, California and has offices worldwide including France, England, China, Singapore and Japan. Visit www.envivio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Actual results may vary materially due to a number of factors including, but not limited to, the risk that, capital spending in our target markets decreases or is delayed, we are unable to maintain profitability, our relationship with our channel partners is disrupted, as well as other risks that are detailed from time to time in Envivio’s SEC reports. Envivio is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information contained in our website is not incorporated by reference in, or made part of this press release.

Editor’s Note: All trademarks used herein, whether recognized or not, are the properties of their respective companies.

Contact:

Envivio

Sarah Lum

pr@envivio.com

+1.650.243.2710

The Blueshirt Group

Investor Relations for Envivio

Cynthia Hiponia

ir@envivio.com

+1.650.243.2702