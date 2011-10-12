Gepco® International Unveils New V-Light™ Active Fiber Cable System at CCW 2011

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, OCTOBER 12, 2011 — Gepco International (CCW Booth #1149), an industry leading brand in professional audio and video interconnect products, is pleased to introduce the new V-Light™ Active Fiber Cable System at the Content and Communications World Show (CCW) October 12-13, 2011. Designed with easy-to-use copper connections, the V-Light Active Fiber Cable System offers the exceptional transmission distance of fiber without the hassle of keeping fiber optic connections clean. Based on the popular Gepco® Brand V-CON connector system, V-Light offers a convenient, reliable and durable interface for high-speed serial digital video transmission over single-mode fiber with data transfer rates up to 1.485 Gbps.

The heart of the V-Light Active Fiber Cable System, the V-Light Connector eliminates concerns of optical debris or poor mechanical mating from connector wear often encountered when working with fiber connectors. Inside each weather-tight V-Light connector shell, the fiber is sealed and isolated, while the electrical signal is converted to an optical one (or vice versa). Constructed from hard-anodized aluminum for exceptional ruggedness, the V-Light Vonnector also features gold-plated and stainless-steel contacts to ensure corrosion resistance and exceptional mating life.

With signal transmission up to 10 kilometers, V-Light Active Fiber Cable Assemblies consist of an exceptionally rugged and light-weight single-mode tactical fiber cable with V-Light connectors on each end. V-Light Cable Assemblies come in either two- or four-path versions and offer either uni-directional or bi-directional signal transmission. Bi-directional transmission can be used with cameras requiring a return path (one camera for the two-path version, two cameras for the four-path version).

Completing the V-Light System, V-Light Panels serve as beginning and ending points of the video signal transmission. Panels are made from black anodized aluminum, require two rack units of space and come with either two, three or four panel-mount connectors. The panel-mount connectors provide an easy connection with a fanout to BNC connectors. Power required for each V-Light connection is delivered through an included external power supply attached to the V-Light panel-mount connectors.

“This is a truly new, innovative design for the broadcast industry,” said Joe Zajac, Market Development Manager for Gepco Brand products. “The V-Light Active Fiber Cable System allows you to transmit your signal over fiber while eliminating all of the problems and anxiety of dealing with fiber optic connectors. It’s as simple as connecting a BNC. With all the benefits of fiber and the ease of use of copper, we already anticipate an expansion of the V-Light system offerings.”

General Cable (NYSE:BGC), a Fortune 500 Company, is a global leader in the development, design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of copper, aluminum and fiber optic wire and cable products for the energy, industrial, and communications markets. In August 2009, Gepco International was acquired by General Cable. For more information about General Cable products, please contact your local sales representative or visit our Web site at www.gepco.com or www.generalcable.com.

Gepco International has been an industry-leading brand of studio, stage and broadcast AV cables and cable assemblies for 30 years. As a complete solutions-based supplier, Gepco also offers value-added service and distribution of connectors, cable management products, patch panels, and wire and cable accessories.