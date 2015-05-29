Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook Software Updated to Enable Video Uplinks Using BGAN Satellite Terminals

BGAN Now Added to Range of Bonded Connections Available to Video Professionals for Transmitting Broadcast-Quality Video From Remote Locations

WATERLOO, Ontario -- May 27, 2015 -- Dejero today announced an update of its LIVE+ NewsBook software for Mac notebooks. LIVE+ NewsBook transforms a Mac notebook into a highly versatile "go-anywhere" video uplink solution for transmitting live HD or SD video feeds, as well as recorded and edited files, back to the broadcast facility. With the new release, LIVE+ NewsBook now supports the use of portable Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) terminals that enable Internet connectivity from anywhere in the world covered by Inmarsat's satellite network. In addition to BGAN support, the new release increases the live-streaming maximum bit rate to 10 Mb/s, enabling exceptional picture quality, and offers other performance enhancements.

"The LIVE+ NewsBook software is the perfect solution for field reporters, foreign correspondents, and video production professionals who need to send live or recorded video content from remote locations while traveling with as little gear as possible. And now, with the latest release, the software is even more versatile than ever," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "In addition to other connection paths such as cellular, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet, users can now access the BGAN global satellite network -- making it easier than ever to cover breaking news and live events while transmitting broadcast-quality content from remote locations."

The NewsBook software bonds multiple cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and portable satellite connections to create an aggregated data path for the transmission of high-quality, high-reliability, and low-latency video. This capability makes the solution ideal for everyone from foreign correspondents of major news networks to freelance stringers, mobile media journalists, and "one-person-bands" that act as reporter, producer, editor, and on-air talent to create a virtual news bureau from any location.

The addition of support for BGAN terminals adds another connectivity option for these users, enabling them to send live or recorded video from the field simply by connecting a compact and portable BGAN terminal to the Mac notebook using an Ethernet cable. The BGAN connection can be bonded with other available networks to increase the bit rate and deliver optimal picture quality, or it can stand alone in places where other wired or wireless network connections are not available. The NewsBook software automatically optimizes transmission settings when a BGAN connection is selected.

As with the other mobile transmitters and applications that are part of the LIVE+ video platform, live feeds and recorded content encoded and transmitted by the NewsBook software are monitored, previewed, and routed from LIVE+ Control, Dejero's cloud management tool.

More information about the Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook software and the complete LIVE+ platform is available at www.dejero.com.

