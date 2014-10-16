DigitalGlue Launches Upgrade of Harmonic Video Delivery Infrastructure for TMC Design Corporation

Latest Project in Seven-Year Partnership Will Refresh Encoding, Decoding, and Multiplexing Systems for Key Defense Client

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. -- Oct. 16, 2014 -- DigitalGlue today announced that it has launched another large-scale project for long-time client TMC Design Corporation, a provider of state-of-the-art technology solutions to government, military, and commercial customers. DigitalGlue is working with TMC Design Corporation to upgrade the company's deployment of Harmonic video encoding, decoding, and multiplexing solutions, enabling a satellite communications installation for the U.S. Army.

"Throughout our seven-year partnership with TBC Integration and now DigitalGlue, we've always been able to count on their high level of expertise regarding space communications and Harmonic, our encoding/transcoding vendor of choice," said Scott Peterson, Chief of Operations, TMC Design Corporation. "DigitalGlue consistently provides outstanding cost-efficiency for the high-end equipment we require, and the support we receive from DigitalGlue engineers is without peer."

Based in Las Cruces, New Mexico, TMC Design Corporation specializes in RF and microwave systems including antennas for electronic warfare, counter IED, real-time casualty assessment, and communications/telemetry systems, among numerous other military/defense applications.

The new systems from Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure, being installed at TMC Design Corporation include an Ellipse(R) 3100 contribution encoder with 4:2:2 10-bit compression, a ProStream(R) 9100 high-density, real-time transcoder multiplexer, and a ProView(TM) 7100 integrated receiver-decoder. Working in tandem, the three systems create an end-to-end, low-latency video delivery infrastructure for the highest levels of HD quality in satellite transmissions. The equipment is expected to go live at TMC Design Corporation by the end of the year.

"We value our working relationship with TMC Design, one of the leading providers of communications technology solutions for military and defense as well as commercial applications," said Sean Busby, President and Co-founder, DigitalGlue. "The current project is an excellent example of the all-encompassing range of services we are able to provide, from systems definition and engineering to equipment sales, configuration, and service."

More information about DigitalGlue and its services can be found at www.digitalglue.com.

# # #

About DigitalGlue

DigitalGlue is an industry-leading systems integrator for all things digital video -- contribution, postproduction, distribution, broadcast, cable, and streaming. Decades of experience coupled with in-house, expert software development capabilities equip the company to turn any concept into reality. Long-standing relationships with top-of-the-line manufacturers dedicated to open standards and a team of highly skilled engineers enable DigitalGlue to create custom solutions with today's technology with an eye on the future. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

Product and company names used herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.