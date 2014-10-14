Archimedia CMO Josef Marc to Discuss 4K and UHD Viewing at SMPTE 2014 Conference

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. -- Oct. 14, 2014 -- Archimedia Technology, a company whose technology and applications bring precise multiformat viewing to the professional's desktop, TV, UHDTV, and infrastructure, today announced that Chief Marketing Officer Josef Marc will present a paper at the SMPTE 2014 Annual Technical Conference & Exhibition this month in Los Angeles. The presentation, titled "Viewing 4K and UHD in an HD World," is scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 22, at 5:15 p.m. in Salon 2 at the Loews Hollywood Hotel.

Marc will discuss the need to view 4K and UHD content in an as-yet-incomplete 4K ecosystem. His presentation will address, in detail, the ways in which today's media professionals watch UHD/4K/8K video content on HD screens, and HD content on 4K/UHD screens.

Marc brings his extensive background and expertise in media archives, asset management, mass digitization, and online video publishing systems to the discussion, which is part of a larger session called "UHDTV: Building The Plane In Flight."

More information about Archimedia Technology is available at www.archimediatech.com.

Archimedia Technology specializes in the playback and human analysis of mastering formats, including JPEG 2000 and HEVC, for the professional broadcast, digital cinema, and video archival industries. Its technology and applications bring precise multiformat viewing to the professional's desktop, TV, UHDTV, and infrastructure.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Archimedia/Archimedia-JosefMarc.jpg