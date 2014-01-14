New WohlerDPP, Powered by RadiantGrid(TM), Enables Rapid Repackaging of File-Based Media for Delivery to U.K. Broadcasters

SAN FRANCISCO -- Jan. 14, 2014 -- Addressing plans by major U.K. broadcasters to require that file-based deliverables be compliant with the new Digital Production Partnership (DPP) standard, Wohler Technologies today announced the release of WohlerDPP, powered by RadiantGrid(TM). Marking the first in a series of new products, this turnkey solution leverages Wohler's RadiantGrid Intelligent Media Transformation Platform(TM) to accelerate repackaging and delivery of file-based content in the AS-11 UKDPP file format specified by the DPP standard.

"Within less than a year, postproduction houses and other media facilities across the world who deliver programming to leading U.K. broadcasters will be required to package file-based content in accordance with DPP specifications," said Craig Newbury, vice president of sales for the Wohler RadiantGrid business line. "As this requirement becomes a reality, WohlerDPP is the first product to streamline the entire DPP delivery workflow. By enabling and automating DPP packaging and compliance assurance, this powerful solution dramatically increases efficiency, saves our customers money, and reduces errors in the provision of DPP deliverables."

The DPP is an initiative formed jointly by the U.K.'s public service broadcasters to help producers and broadcasters maximize the potential benefits of digital television production. The DPP leads the standardization of technical and metadata requirements within the U.K. broadcast industry to ensure that digital video content can be distributed easily and cost-effectively between content providers and content broadcasters.

By October 2014, broadcasters will require use of the group's standard for file-based deliverables, and WohlerDPP will make it easy for content creators to get on board. The solution offers an intuitive, user-driven, data-driven interface for submitting details of the DPP deliverable -- including source assets, segment timecodes, gamut legalization, loudness processing, and descriptive metadata. It then performs all asset preparation, ident rendering, assembly, transcoding, and metadata insertion required to produce a fully prepared AS-11 UKDPP MXF file. WohlerDPP can also create broadcaster-specific "sidecar" metadata files as required.

WohlerDPP includes the new RadiantGrid hardware platform, as well as the DPP Expert System(TM) interface, preconfigured DPP compliance and transcoding profiles, and preconfigured DPP-compliant lineup and slate assets.

