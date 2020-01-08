Korea’s MBC TV Installs Two Calrec Apollo Consoles Into Flagship Channel

HEBDEN BRIDGE, UK, JANUARY 8, 2020— Long-time Korean Calrec customer Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), which has an extensive installed base of Artemis and Apollo consoles, has once again turned to Calrec to satisfy its growing audio needs with the purchase of two additional Apollo consoles.

Ji-hun An, Audio Director, Sound Department at MBC TV, said: “Being very familiar with Calrec’s Artemis and Apollo consoles, we’re confident in the stability of the company’s technology, which is vital in a live environment. The Apollo surface is also easy to use when working live because we frequently have to adjust parameters during a broadcast, including channel dynamics and routing. The Apollo’s control surface makes this simple, and its high DSP count means configuring it for different projects is straightforward.”

MBC acquired the two additional Apollos from Calrec for its flagship MBC TV channel. The first console is installed in studio C, which is used for the production and recording of live-to-tape UHD and HD current affairs and wider cultural content. The second is in studio E, where similar content is produced for live-to-air broadcasts. MBC use a fixed format MADI box for multi-track recording in both studios.

MBC TV is a South Korean free-to-air television channel owned by Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation, which operates numerous TV and radio channels as well as digital video and audio streaming services. MBC TV operates its headquarters in Seoul and has 16 regional studios throughout South Korea. It also has a fleet of OB vans that cover news and sports. The installation was handled by Calrec’s Korean distributor Ingang Audio.

“It’s a privilege for us to continue our highly valued relationship with MBC TV and to see further momentum with our consoles in the South Korean market. The Apollo, with its great level of processing power and superb sound quality, is the ideal fit for MBC TV’s live programming needs and we’re delighted that they are pleased with their purchase,” said Anthony Harrison, International Sales Manager, Calrec.

About Calrec Audio Ltd.

For more than 50 years the world’s most successful broadcasters have relied on Calrec. They still do. As our industry adapts to new viewing habits and evolving commercial environments, Calrec is helping broadcasters to stay ahead as they switch to IP infrastructures; to achieve efficiency with remote broadcasting; to save money with virtualised production. Calrec’s radio-focussed and flexible Type R can adapt to a variety of requirements including headless, and Calrec has expanded its range of consoles, from the cost-effective Brio consoles, to the IP-enabled ImPulse core. For flexible working, integrated networks and reliable audio, Calrec has it covered. More information at calrec.com.

Follow Calrec Audio: facebook.com/calrecaudio