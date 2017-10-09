AMIA Webinars Address Important Topics on the Latest Media Preservation Practices

LOS ANGELES (October 9, 2017) – The Association of Moving Image Archivists (AMIA) will present a series of online webinars in partnership with the Northeast Document Conservation Center (NEDCC). The webinars, designed to educate professionals in the archive and preservation communities on the latest processes impacting their work, begin October 12 and run through November 2, and are priced individually. To register, visit www.amiaonline.org.



“Our members are cultural caretakers, responsible for preserving collections for future generations,” said Andrea Kalas, AMIA President. “AMIA Online educational webinars serve to present expert perspective and experience for an array of users, from entry level to working professional. These webinars provide a practical way for us to help those tasked with managing collections to stay abreast of the latest methods. We are grateful to NEDCC for partnering with us to present this series.”

AMIA webinars are led by respected experts in the industry. Each online session will take place at 1 p.m. Eastern. Topics and dates for the upcoming series include:

·The Environmental Impact of Archives (October 12) – Led by Linda Tadic, CEO of Digital Bedrock and former AMIA president, this webinar will explore how institutions that house audiovisual collections can mitigate their environmental impact while also preserving their collections according to professional best practice.



·Processing of Oral Histories (October 17) – This webinar will offer guidance to archivists charged with maintaining these important recordings and will present a workflow—from beginning to end—for how best to process, preserve, and make accessible oral history materials. The session will be taught by Mary Larson, Associate Dean for Special Collections at Oklahoma State University Library and former President of the Oral History Association, and Sarah Milligan, Associate Professor and Head of the Oklahoma Oral History Research Program at Oklahoma State University.



·Fundamentals of Copyright Part I (October 24) – Guided by Hope O’Keeffe, Associate General Counsel at the Library of Congress, this webinar is an introductory session–offering a basic discussion of copyright law, the public domain, and the implications for collections.



·Fundamentals of Copyright Part II (October 26) – The second webinar on copyright will be a “deep dive” into some of the broad concepts presented in Session 1, and expand upon issues such as creator and transfer rights and open access. Greg Cram, Associate Director of Copyright and Information Policy at the New York Public Library, will lead the presentation.



·Storage of Audiovisual Collections (November 2) – Providing an introduction and overview of best storage practices for magnetic tape, motion picture film, and photographs, this webinar will identify appropriate packing and storage containers and include a detailed discussion of proper environmental standards. This session is taught by Jean-Louis Bigourdan, Senior Research Scientist at the Image Permanence Institute.

The deadline to register is one day prior to each webinar. For more information, visit http://www.amiaonline.org.