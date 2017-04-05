Decentrix Transforms and Elevates Media Sales Processes With Mediabase SSP

DENVER -- April 4, 2017 -- Decentrix today introduced Mediabase SSP(TM), the media industry's first and only platform to maximize revenue opportunities by transforming manual sales processes into modern real-time workflows. The newest addition to the Decentrix BIAnalytix(TM) portfolio of media business intelligence solutions, Mediabase SSP consolidates inventory, standardizes rates, packages audiences, and exposes offers securely and selectively, allowing sellers to respond at the speed of the buyer -- in real time.

"Today's media sales processes are hindered by a fragmented approach that focuses on selling advertising separately on each individual medium rather than as part of a cross-platform campaign that maximizes revenue opportunities," said Taras Bugir, president at Decentrix. "Mediabase SSP offers a valuable alternative, allowing media organizations to present their audiences to buyers with optimum value -- with minimal sales friction -- in real time."

Decentrix's patent-pending Mediabase SSP platform supports cross-platform and real-time trading, with realistic market pricing built on data from the media company's order management systems and processes. As a result, media companies can move toward real-time digital trading while continuing to leverage existing investments in people, processes, and systems.

Through a series of modules that surround the platform's real-time database core, Mediabase SSP supports integration with internal and third-party performance measurement systems; generates valuations of audience demographics across all measurable mediums; communicates key performance indicators (KPIs) for daily sales; enables full management oversight; supports mobile access to facilitate anytime, anywhere deal completion; drives optimal use of inventory across all dayparts; and delivers historical pacing calibration for all pricing and inventory projections. In short, the Decentrix platform elevates sell-side sales processes so that they can seamlessly integrate with modern buy-side platforms.

