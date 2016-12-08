Broadcasters Step into the Future with Dalet Unified News Operations

New York, USA – December 8, 2016 – Dalet Digital Media Systems says goodbye to the antiquated models of traditional Newsroom Computer System (NRCS), News Production System (NPS), and playout system and is offering broadcasters an agile foundation to step into the future of news production and delivery with its Unified News Operations (UNO) solution. UNO combines all the traditional functions of news production and distribution into a scalable, comprehensive, flexible and agile solution. Implemented by news organizations large and small across the globe, UNO enables broadcasters to rethink the way they work, deploy new collaboration models and build data-driven strategies, becoming more agile, more efficient and more effective to make the best of fast-changing audience viewing habits in a multi-platform world.

“With so many platforms and outlets available to viewers today, news production tools and infrastructure need to be incredibly flexible and efficient in terms of content creation, curation, delivery and intelligence reporting if broadcasters want to achieve maximum engagement and retention. UNO is designed from the ground up to help news organizations do just that,” comments Dalet Director of Marketing Arnaud Elnecave. “Easy-to-use production tools AND relevant story content are readily available to every user in the newsroom and in the field. Web and social media are not treated as an afterthought – they are an integral part of the overall UNO methodology, from assignment all the way to distribution and analytics. These and other critical refinements offered through UNO, such as smart editorial planning and workflow orchestration, allow our customers to continuously improve the way they work to deliver the right content, at the right time, in the right form, on the right device, to the targeted audience.”

Elnecave adds, “And while functions co-exist within one ecosystem, UNO is not a closed solution. The unified, agile framework groups functions that naturally belong together, and exposes them via industry standard protocols and the advanced, open API, enabling media organizations to design customized, best-of-breed systems.”

Dalet has been highlighting that the very concept of “Newsroom Computer System” – inherited from the 90s system architectures and designed for linear programs – has become a technology and organizational silo that inhibits the leap most news organizations should take today. Indeed, as consumers are breaking free from the traditional news cycle, professional news productions – whether in broadcast, digital, paper or a combination thereof – need to up the ante and transform the way they operate in order to cater wisely and efficiently to this changing demand and the growing number of outlets to be served.

UNO Innovation at TVNewsCheck’s NewsTECHForum

As the Title Sponsor for TVNewsCheck’s NewsTECHForum, Dalet will present innovations in Unified News Operations at the upcoming opening session conference, “Imagining the Newsroom of the Future,” on December 12, 2016 in New York City. Joining Frederic Roux, US director of sales at Dalet, on the discussion is Hearst Television Chief Strategy Officer Roger Keating, W.E. Scripps VP of News Sean McLaughlin, and CJ&N VP of Digital Devices Steve Schwaid.

Real World Benefits for Newsrooms Large and Small

News organizations of all types and sizes – Euronews in Europe, NBC-owned and operated regional stations, Time Warner Cable’s Flagship NY1 station in New York City, Russia Today, Metro TV in Indonesia and the Record News regional stations in Brazil, to name a few – chose Dalet UNO as the partner and solution to enable the transition into the next generation of their operations.

One of the most recent news organizations to migrate to the UNO workflow, Euronews transformed its siloed operation, which consisted of productions in 13 different languages, into one cohesive workflow across multiple sites. Francois Schmitt, COO of Euronews, explains the benefit saying, “Dalet is providing an agile, cohesive system that bends with the ebb and flow of our newsroom needs. The unified platform provides centralized access to content, which is critical for each language to cross leverage for their own news purpose. Equally as important, the flow of content will be seamless and ubiquitous from acquisition to distribution to archive, making the Euronews operations much more efficient.” To learn more about the latest Dalet UNO installation, please visit http://www.dalet.com/news/euronews-selects-dalet-power-multilingual-news-outlet.

As one of the first adopters of the Dalet UNO framework, Time Warner Cable (TWC) is known for technology innovation in pursuit of “hyper-local” coverage at its news stations throughout New York State, northern New Jersey, Texas and the Carolinas. Credited with inventing the “one-man-band” reporter (journalists who shoot, write and edit their own stories), Time Warner Cable has always leveraged technology to improve efficiency.

The original installation at its flagship facility, NY1, was dependent on a mix of different systems covering ingest, news production, editing and automation. Moving to Dalet UNO gave the NY1 team a broad range of task-specific tools, allowing staff to ingest, assign stories, create packages, playout content to multiple platforms and archive video content – all from one user interface. Today, as NY1 continues to thrive, journalists can easily assemble a complete story that includes text, video, voiceovers and graphics right from their desktop in the newsroom or out in the field. Elnecave concludes, “Dalet UNO is not a bleeding edge concept; it’s a robust framework that is designed and proven to adapt to emerging technologies.”

To learn more about the UNO workflow at NY1 and other Time Warner Cable stations, please download the case study at http://www.dalet.com/case-studies/time-warner-cable.



For more information on UNO and Dalet’s news solutions, please visit Dalet at www.dalet.com.

For high resolution UNO infographic, please go to http://bit.ly/2h88VgO.

