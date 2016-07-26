Bluebell Announces Single-Cable 12G-SDI Connectivity for 4K Broadcast Applications

BERKSHIRE, U.K. -- 26 July 2016 -- Bluebell Opticom Ltd., provider of innovative fibre optic solutions for fixed and remote applications, today announced a suite of products that provide a single coax or fibre connection to a 12 Gbps SDI video interface for 4K/UHD applications. Such a connection gives broadcast studios and outside broadcast operators a SMPTE 2082-compliant, one-cable alternative to the cumbersome quad-link HD solutions required for 4K broadcasts today.

"We developed this 12G-SDI UHD solution as a direct result of conversations with customers, who have expressed frustration at the lack of single-cable, 12 Gbps SDI connectivity on the market for emerging video equipment related to UHD production," said Paul McCann, managing director, Bluebell Opticom. "This solution will help our broadcast and OB customers -- especially those involved in high-end sports-TV production -- not only to save time and money when rigging, but to more easily take advantage of some of the capabilities that 12 Gbps 4K monitors have to offer."

The current method of transporting a single 4K signal is to send four 3 Gbps SDI signals over four separate cables (one signal per cable). Bluebell's 12 Gbps SDI solution reduces the cable count for a 4K signal from four to one, which reduces the complexity of the setup considerably. Furthermore, the Bluebell solution makes it possible for customers to use 12G 4K/UHD monitors to troubleshoot source signals in 4K before transmitting an IP stream.

Bluebell's suite of SMPTE 2082-compliant, 12G-SDI-capable products includes the BC365, the BN365, and the new BC390. The BC365 card is a dual-channel 12G-SDI link over single-mode fibre. Its stand-alone counterpart, the BN365, is a compact, single-channel 12G-SDI interface unit for remote throw-down applications. The new BC390, being launched at IBC2016, is an interface card to support 4K/UHDTV. It will provide an infrastructure transport system not only for quad 3G-SDI and two sample interleaves, but for serial 12G-SDI on both copper and fibre as well. It will also allow for a very high density of 3G-SDI signals to be multiplexed onto one fibre.

Both the BC390 and BC365 are modular cards designed for Bluebell's BC Series 19-inch rack-based system. They can be used with any other card in the range to build a complete optical infrastructure that links remote 12G-SDI cameras with Gigabit Ethernet, audio, data, and sync signals.

Bluebell will demonstrate its suite of 12G-SDI-capable products at IBC2016 on stand 10.F24. All products come with a five-year warranty. Further information about Bluebell and the company's products is available at www.bluebell.tv.

# # #

About Bluebell Opticom Limited

Bluebell Opticom designs and manufactures high-quality fibre optic links for the broadcast, telecommunications, and satellite industries. Its products are used for the critical delivery of video, audio, and data services at live world-class sporting events and other situations requiring the transport of high-bandwidth signals over long distances. Applications range from robust outside broadcast links to complex fixed installations over fibre backbones.

With products in use the world over, Bluebell Opticom counts many of the top OB providers and networks among its clients. The company serves customers directly and through a select global network of partners and distributors. More information is available at www.bluebell.tv.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Photos: www.wallstcom.com/Bluebell/Bluebell_BC365-Images.zip

Description of Photos: Bluebell Opticom's BC365 card and BN365 stand-alone unit create a one-cable 12G-SDI 4K link.

Visit Bluebell Opticom at IBC2016, Stand 10.F24

Share it on Twitter: https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=Bluebell Announces Single-Cable 12G-SDI Connectivity for 4K Broadcast Applications - http://goo.gl/1F5nK9 %23IBCShow

Follow Bluebell:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/970573