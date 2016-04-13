Wirecast Now Enables Professional Quality Live Video Streaming to Facebook

Users can switch between multiple cameras and add effects, green screen, lower thirds graphics and other production effects to their Facebook Live streams

Telestream®, the leading provider of digital media tools and workflow solutions, today announced that the latest version of its popular live streaming software Wirecast now features Facebook Live as a streaming destination, allowing users to create and stream high-quality broadcasts from their computers to their Facebook timelines with just a few clicks.

Facebook recently announced the ability for all users to stream live video to their feeds through the Facebook app for iOS and Android devices. With Wirecast, users can now elevate the production value of their live videos by using multiple cameras, graphics, effects, transitions and other professional capabilities. With direct integration between Wirecast and Facebook Live, Wirecast users can publish live streams directly to the Facebook Live platform from within the Wirecast interface.

With so many businesses maintaining a Facebook presence, streaming live content presents a perfect opportunity to attract additional followers while increasing overall traffic. Creating dynamic, eye-catching content with titles, graphics, and transitions keeps otherwise fickle viewers engaged and tuned in.

“Facebook Live allows people and businesses to connect with friends, fans and followers in exciting and much more interactive ways," comments Barb DeHart, Vice President of Desktop Business & Corporate Marketing at Telestream. “With Wirecast live streaming production software, Facebook users can create unique and professional live streams with professional production capabilities, such as multi-camera live switching, lower thirds and titles, green screen, instant replay, scoreboards, and much more," added DeHart.

Wirecast is ideal for broadcasting professional live web shows, news, online gaming, sporting events, concerts, church services, corporate meetings, lectures and much more. With Wirecast, users can switch between multiple live cameras while dynamically mixing in other media such as movies, images and sounds, and adding production features such as transitions, built-in titles, chroma key support, virtual sets and live scoreboards.

Because Facebook Live is now an integrated broadcast destination for Wirecast, once they have started streaming, users will be able to see the number of live viewers, the names of followers who are watching, and a real-time stream of comments, throughout the live broadcast. Once the broadcast is complete, the video will stay on their timeline like any other post.

Wirecast 6.0.7 featuring Facebook Live as a destination is available now as a free update from Wirecast 6 or for purchase from www.telestream.net. Prices start at $495. Wirecast will also be shown at NAB 2016 on booth SL4525 April 18-21.