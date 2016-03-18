Venera Technologies NAB 2016 Preview

Please visit Venera Technologies at the 2016 NAB Show, Booth SU 8711

BURBANK, CA — March 18, 2016

Venera, a leading file-based QC solutions provider will showcase many key enhancements to its Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution. Pulsar™ is used worldwide by leading media companies to automate content QC processes from ingest through delivery.

At NAB 2016, Venera will highlight the following major enhancements to Pulsar:

Integrated Media Player. Users can now review the Pulsar analysis results with integrated Archimedia IRIS player. The review can be performed on a desktop or via SDI output. The IRIS player can be directly invoked from the analysis report, which allows users to directly review the problem location for manual inspection.

6x real-time HD analysis performance. Pulsar’s performance has been further upgraded and an HD file can now be processed up to 6x real-time speeds. Pulsar has already been leading the industry with its performance and this upgrade sets the benchmark even higher.

International language support. Pulsar now supports localization for Japanese and Korean languages. This makes it easy for Japanese/Korean users to work with Pulsar as they prefer to work with their local language rather than English.

Loudness correction. Pulsar now supports correction for loudness of encoded audio formats such as MPEG audio in a wide range of formats such as MXF, GXF, QuickTime, MPEG Transport stream, and MPEG Program stream.

HEVC format. HEVC support will now be available in Pulsar thereby allowing users to perform various video checks for this format.

User Interface. A variety of user interface enhancements have been implemented which significantly improves the ease of user interaction with the Pulsar system. These enhancements ENDS include complete removal of Java applets, improved search filters and sorting for efficient management of complete jobs archives.

Templates. The library of factory templates have been enhanced and expanded. For example, templates for ARD-ZDF have been enhanced along with introduction of new templates.

Venera will also unveil its new ‘Pulsar Everywhere’ strategy by introducing its improved portfolio of Pulsar solutions that will allow organizations of any size and with any file-based workflow to make use of Pulsar’s advanced automated QC capabilities. Whether it is a small post production house, mid size or large broadcaster or an OTT operator with its entire workflow in the Cloud, there will be a suitable Pulsar offering for them.

Pulsar™ Cloud

Pulsar™ Cloud is a unique hosted service that allows users to make use of advanced Pulsar QC capabilities without the need for the installation of Pulsar on their infrastructure. Pulsar Cloud is currently available on AWS and can be used via API by the customers while the required infrastructure to perform the QC task will be automatically provisioned and maintained. Users can select from and subscribe to a wide range of available usage based packages. This flexibility and instant access, allows users to start using the Pulsar QC immediately for all of their cloud based assets without worrying about any infrastructure issues on Cloud.

Pulsar™ PPU

Providing the flexibility of a “Software as a Service” solution and the security of a dedicated on-site system, Pulsar™ PPU makes the advanced QC functions of the acclaimed Pulsar automated file based QC solution available to facilities as they are needed. Pulsar™ PPU can be installed within user’s facility, where it is either on premise or on a private cloud. Consequently, media companies of all sizes can leverage Pulsar PPU to perform integrated QC for various content types and across different stages of the workflow, reducing dependency on specialized skills and using existing resources more efficiently.

