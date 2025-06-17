Telestream Qualify Introduces AI-Powered Language Detection

NEVADA CITY, Calif.—Telestream has introduced new capabilities to the newest version of Telestream Qualify, a cloud-native quality control (QC) solution.

By harnessing the power of advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, the latest Qualify update introduces automated language detection that identifies spoken languages in media content with exceptional accuracy, the company reported.

“Qualify redefines accuracy in language detection by expertly handling accents, regional dialects, and even challenging noisy audio environments,” said Ravi McArthur, technical product manager at Telestream. “Unlike traditional systems, Qualify seamlessly integrates with workflows like captioning, translation, and localization, empowering media organizations to streamline operations on a global scale. By bridging the gap where manual or rule-based solutions fall short, we are advancing the future of efficient, high-quality content distribution.”

For broadcasters and streaming platforms managing content with dozens of audio tracks in multiple languages, the new language detection feature addresses one of the industry's most challenging pain points, Telestream said.

For decades, language identification has depended on manual QC processes that are labor-intensive, error-prone and unsustainable for organizations scaling their global operations. Telestream's AI-driven solution shifts the paradigm, ensuring precise, automated detection that reduces operational burdens and enhances content localization workflows, the company said.

Telestream described the new features for the solution as follows:

Advanced AI for automated language detection: Automatically identifies languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, and dozens more. This ensures accuracy even with complex situations involving accents, regional dialects, and noisy audio environments. The automation eliminates manual errors and accelerates global distribution pipelines.

Automatically identifies languages, including English, Spanish, Mandarin, and dozens more. This ensures accuracy even with complex situations involving accents, regional dialects, and noisy audio environments. The automation eliminates manual errors and accelerates global distribution pipelines. Seamless integration: Qualify seamlessly integrates with platforms like Vantage and media asset management systems such as Iconik, creating a robust end-to-end workflow. JSON reporting and customizable scripting capabilities also empower users to automate tasks like language detection, metadata tagging, and transcoding efficiently.

Qualify seamlessly integrates with platforms like Vantage and media asset management systems such as Iconik, creating a robust end-to-end workflow. JSON reporting and customizable scripting capabilities also empower users to automate tasks like language detection, metadata tagging, and transcoding efficiently. Comprehensive QC: Telestream continues to set a high bar with extensive QC tests, ranging from general validations like duration and bit rate checks to advanced video and audio analysis. The inclusion of AI-enabled profanity detection ensures compliance with evolving content regulations and moderation standards.

Telestream continues to set a high bar with extensive QC tests, ranging from general validations like duration and bit rate checks to advanced video and audio analysis. The inclusion of AI-enabled profanity detection ensures compliance with evolving content regulations and moderation standards. Dolby Atmos loudness compliance: Ensures that audio mixes meet specific loudness standards for consistent playback quality across different platforms and devices.

Ensures that audio mixes meet specific loudness standards for consistent playback quality across different platforms and devices. Coming Soon—Shift and drift detection: Identifies synchronization issues between audio, captions (subtitles) and video in media playback.

Identifies synchronization issues between audio, captions (subtitles) and video in media playback. Coming Soon—Qualify Correction: Repair and resolve video and audio issues detected by Qualify.

More information is available at www.telestream.net.