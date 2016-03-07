XenData Sets Disk Array With LTO-7 Backup for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—XenData will debut its new DX-240 near-line disk array system with continuous back up to LTO-7cartridges at the 2016 NAB Show. With its network attached storage (NAS) architecture, the DX-240 stores files on high-performance RAID arrays, while simultaneously writing files to a direct-attached LTO-7 library.

Compatible with most media asset management systems, the DX-240 consists of a 2RU archive server, a 4RU disk enclosure and a 1RU robotic LTO-7 library, which holds up to seven 6TB LTO-7 cartridges. It’s available in 120 TB, 180 TB and 240 TBs of usable near-line disk, with 44 6TB SAS disks in a RAID 60 configuration.

The DX-240 issues email alerts and on-screen messages when operator intervention is required, such as to replace full cartridges. Following export, full cartridges can be retained in an offsite location for optimal data protection. Network connection options include copper and optical 10Gb Ethernet, and it can connect to a SAN via 8 Gb/s fibre channel.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. XenDatawill be in booth SL13013. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.