CommScope XPND Modular Fiber Termination Platform Now Available

CLAREMONT, N.C.—Network connectivity provider CommScope said the CommScope XPND fiber termination panel platform for fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) networks is now available.

The CommScope XPND platform creates a flexible connectivity interface for active equipment, with a modular design that allows users to easily scale components and capabilities in response to market changes. It provides fiber management, connectivity and cable handling to support next-generation fiber active technology, protecting outside passive infrastructure investments, the company said.

“The core feature of our new CommScope XPND platform is its completely open design. Each empty panel is a blank canvas, ready to be populated with a virtually unlimited combination of interchangeable cassettes and modules, including optical splitters,” said Erik Gronvall, vice president of strategy and technology, datacenter. “Service providers can build the network they need with the minimum number of SKUs for the maximum performance and applications. As FTTH buildouts shift to more rural areas it results in smaller-scale installs of single-rack or outside plant cabinets. Service providers are confronted with spikes in fiber demand, fluctuating budgets and less certainty in planning. The CommScope XPND panel helps service providers adapt to changing demands and grow at their own pace.”

The compact panels fit in a standard 19-inch rack alongside active equipment and feature an interchangeable system of panels, cassettes, modules and cables that are shipped and sold separately, allowing a provider to customize their network upgrade path while minimizing SKUs and inventory costs.

The company described the highlights of the CommScope XPND platform as follows:

Complete suite of solutions: Panels with interchangeable splice cassettes, adapter modules, optical splitters and cables that work together to support virtually any configuration and application.

Ease of ordering and upscaling: Ppanels are shipped empty, and the cassettes and modules are ordered separately. As networks evolve, customers can add cassettes and modules, mixing and matching as needed, or preserve room for future growth.

Pay-as-you-go model: Offering a more agile, cost-effective path forward, especially for smaller, growing networks.

Minimal real estate cost: Panels, which come in sizes of 1, 1.5 or 3 rack units, have a standard depth of just 12 inches and fit in 19-inch racks alongside active equipment, with no requirement for a dedicated frame.

The CommScope XPND fiber platform is available today for CommScope customers in North America. It will be on display at Fiber Connect 2025 from June 1-4 in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information, visit the CommScope website.