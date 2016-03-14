Vitec to Demonstrate IPTV Sports Venue at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Vitec will demonstrate its IPTV Sports Venue Solution, with digital signage capabilities. This streaming technology allows stadiums or arenas to stream high quality, live, on-demand or recorded video over IP. With its integrated EZ TV platform, it optimizes displays and IP infrastructures, boosts fan engagement and generates revenue opportunities. The IPTV Sports Venue Solution features low latency across all displays, synchronized playback, efficient scalability, and intuitive Web-based admin capabilities.

MGW Ace

Also on display will be Vitec’s MGW Ace appliance, the first 100 percent hardware-based HEVC (H.265) portable device for encoding and streaming video. It features HEVC bandwidth-efficient compression, legacy H.264 capabilities, and Zixi stream protection for reliable, artifact- and error-free content delivery. When paired with Vitec’s MGW D265 portable HEVC IP decoder, the MGW Ace becomes an end-to-end, on-the-go streaming solution for broadcast, enterprise, government, and other markets.

Vitec will also show MGW Pico Tough, the world's smallest, most power-efficient MIL-STD certified MPEG-4 H.264 HD/SD video encoder that encodes and streams real-time video with frame-accurate metadata from any video source. Its fanless, pocketsize enclosure can be used on unmanned and manned vehicles, in fly-packs, and on-person in extreme conditions.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Vitec will be in booth SL6305. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.