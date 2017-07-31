Vitec Group’s Range of Products Make Way to IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM—The Vitec Group plans to showcase products that cover multiple areas of the broadcast industry at its booth during IBC 2017 from its subsidiary companies. Products from Sachtler, Autoscript, Vinten, Litepanels and Anton/Bauer are expected.

Sachtler’s contribution to the show will be its Ace XL fluid head, the latest addition to the Sachtler Ace range that adds an additional 2 kilograms of payload capacity than the previous Ace L model. The Ace KL is designed for digital cine-style cameras and features professional drag and intuitive operation.

Autoscript Intelligent Prompting

Intelligent Prompting, the IP-enabled, end-to-end system that allows devices to be located anywhere, from Autoscript will make its European debut at the show. A new foot control feature for Intelligent Prompting will be part of the display as well. In addition, Autoscript will show its new EVO-IP monitor, which includes Ethernet connection for receiving data from software and controller for translation into video.

Vinten will use the IBC show to showcase a trio of its products for robotic cameras. The Vantage is a compact and lightweight robotic camera head with the ability to customize the camera and lens. There is also the μVRC controller, a companion piece to the Vantage that provides versatility and flexibility for video capture.

The next-gen Astra 3X and 6X LED lights from Litepanels will also be at the show. Based on the Astra 1x1 panel, the Astra 3X and 6X feature provide a reported 50 percent increase in output with reduced power consumption. Both models are available in daylight or tunable bicolor models and feature high CRI and TLCI for color reproduction. Litepanels’ daylight-balanced Sola 4+ and Sola 6+ Fresnel lights are also set to be displayed, which offer a 120 percent and 50 percent increase in output, respectively, over their previous models while producing full-spectrum, direct illumination.

Anton/Bauer’s presentation at the show will be its new LPD Discharger, which is capable of discharging up to four 90wh batteries in about three hours.

The Vitec Group will house all these companies and products at its booth, 12.E65, during IBC 2017, which takes place Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.