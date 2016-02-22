Vimond Launching VOD System at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Vimond Media Solutions will launch Vimond Connect, an innovative way of creating a social media experience for Video on Demand content that viewers will experience as if it were live.

Vimond will also debut Vimond IO, a new storytelling tool for journalists and other video professionals that makes it easy to work with a wide variety of formats and publish quickly to a content management solution or online.

Based in Bergen, Norway, Vimond powers services from such online TV brands as Comcast, Thomson Reuters, TV 2, and Iflix, and provides unique technology and expertise that helps global broadcasters adapt to a rapidly changing environment and expand their digital audience.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Vimond Media Solutions will be in booth SU9104CM. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.