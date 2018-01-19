VidTrans 2018 Plans IS-06 Demonstration

LOS ANGELES—With the theme of “Making IP Video Production a Reality,” VidTrans 2018 is pulling out the stops for attendees, among which will be an interoperability demonstration of technologies for transporting uncompressed video and audio over IP, including the AMWA NMOS IS-06 Interop.

IS-06 is the interface between Broadcast Controller and the Network Controller that is used to secure network services. The interfaces expected to be demonstrated will feature functions that include discovering network topology; authorizing endpoint devices; routing flows from senders to receivers via optimal paths; and bandwidth management.

The interop will also feature a hybrid mode that enables the Broadcast Controller to perform authorization and manage bandwidth requests, whereas flow routing is done directly by endpoints using IGMP or other mechanisms.

Additional offerings during VidTrans 2018 will include technical sessions, product demonstrations in the exhibit hall, networking opportunities and special events.

VidTrans 2018 will take place from Feb. 27 to March 1 at the Marina Del Rey Marriott in Los Angeles. For more information or to register, visit www.vsf.tv.