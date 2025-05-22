AIMS To Demo Latest IPMX Advancements At InfoComm 2025

BOTHELL, Wash.—The Alliance for IP Media Solutions (AIMS) will highlight the latest Internet Protocol Media Experience (IPMX) developments and host several of its members for live demonstrations in its booth during InfoComm 2025, June 7-13, in Orlando, Fla.

IPMX is a set of open standards-based protocols designed to ensure interoperability for AV-over-IP systems. Companies demoing IPMX in the AIMS booth include: intoPIX, Cobalt Digital, Matrox Video, Macnica, Nextera Video, Meinberg USA, Megapixel and EvertzAV.

“The progress IPMX has made over the last year is extraordinary — not just in technical development, but in real interoperability across vendors,” said Andrew Starks, AIMS board member and director of product management at Macnica.

“At InfoComm 2025, we’re excited to show the industry that IPMX is no longer a vision for the future. It’s on the cusp of market readiness with tested, deployable technology built on open standards. This is a critical step for Pro AV’s transition to IP, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to show it off at the industry’s biggest event of the year.”

InfoComm follows the IPMX Tested Event 2025, March 24-28, in Burbank, Calif. The multivendor interoperability milestone held at EvertzAV brought together 12 companies to validate system behavior, video and audio compatibility across IPMX profiles.

The event marks a significant step toward finalized specs and widespread industry adoptions, AIMS said.

AIMS is now preparing publicly available self-test procedures and a marketing label system to help manufacturers clearly indicate which IPMX profiles their products support.

In Orlando, AIMS will also contribute to InfoComm’s education program. AIMS board member and vice president of strategic partnerships at Matrox Video Sam Recine will present the “Compatibility in IP-Based Media Systems Across Product Classes” session on June 11 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in meeting room W312C.

Earlier that day in room W312C, from 11 a.m. to noon., he will also join Panasonic’s Mike Bergeron and Peyton Thomas for the panel “Designing a Network for Live Video to Support Broadcast Quality Production in a Workplace Context.”

See AIMS at InfoComm 2025 booth 3089.