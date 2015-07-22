Video Clarity to Debut New Monitoring Gear at IBC2015

AMSTERDAM, THE NETHERLANDS—Video Clarity will introduce several new additions to its RTM video monitoring line of products at the 2015 IBC Show.

Video Clarity RTM 3G The RTM 3G Portable is a smaller, lighter, rackmountable version of the company’s RTM 3G real-time monitoring device. This new, portable 2RU version incorporates SSD technology, saving space and offering higher reliability. RTM 3G is used for short or long-term quality monitoring of live and prerecorded 3 Gbps content to detect subtle or intermittent errors. With RTM 3G, users can test the quality of any delivered service they deploy — either from broadcast interfaces or IP networks. In doing so, they will be able to understand service and product performance levels and perfect program delivery before or during content delivery.



RTM 3G features DMOS, a full-resolution, full-reference-quality human perceptual measurement performed in real time. DMOS allows users to view a channel's quality without the complexity of setting up one or more recordings first. When video or audio runs outside of preset quality measurement thresholds, RTM 3G will automatically record the unacceptable clips and log the quality scores. RTM 3G also enables multiple audio and video measurements in one system at the same time, and users get a high degree of accuracy because recordings are in the uncompressed domain.

Video Clarity will also debut its newly engineered RTM Manager, the central management appliance for the company's RTM real-time audio and video monitoring solutions. The interface of RTM Manager has been completely redesigned, which means higher speed and added operational scheduling functions. The upgrades to RTM Manager make it even easier to control groups of RTM systems.





The RTM Manager Server is a key new feature that replaces the FTP function and takes the load off of the network to make RTM Manager faster and more scalable. The server leaves an installation package in each RTM system so that the RTM unit will recognize and share information with an RTM Manager automatically. Also, the new version offers the option to "delete oldest" logs or to stop recording, as opposed to saving all logs from a previous session as the last version did.

Video Clarity will be in Stand 2.C57. The IBC Show takes place in Amsterdam, Sept. 11-15.