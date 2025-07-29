Fubo Shrinks Losses, Increases Subscriber Numbers

Fubo issued guidance on its second quarter today, reporting strong numbers for the period, shrinking its net loss and turning a positive operating profit for the first time. Subscriber numbers and revenue were also better than expected.

The streaming service, available in the U.S., Canada, Spain and France (under the Molotov brand), will release its full fiscal quarterly report on Aug. 8. For Q2, Fubo said it expects total revenue in North America to exceed $365 million, lower than the $382.7 million in overall revenue reported during the same quarter in 2024; however, it said it expects second-quarter net loss will come in at about $8 million, significantly lower than the $28.4 million reported in the same period a year ago.

Fubo also saw a healthy increase in paid subscriptions, with second-quarter paid subscribers expected to exceed 1.350 million; prior guidance was 1.240 million paid subscribers at the midpoint.

Outside North America, Fubo expects second-quarter total revenue to exceed $8.5 million and paid subscribers to exceed 340,000.

Fubo said it will pause guidance on future results while the proposed business combination with Hulu + Live TV is pending. As a result, it has withdrawn its previously communicated 2025 profitability target, and is pausing its subscriber and revenue guidance.

In a notice filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission on July 28, Fubo said it anticipates its deal to merge with Hulu—which will give Disney 70% ownership—will close sooner than anticipated, either by the end of 2025 or the first quarter of 2026.

When the deal closes, Fubo will continue to operate under its own name.