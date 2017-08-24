Verimatrix to Launch Secure Cloud Hosting Service at IBC 2017

AMSTERDAM—IBC 2017 will serve as the unveiling for Verimatrix’s new Service Cloud deployment option that provides video service operators with a framework for video content security and analytics. An alternative to on-premises systems, Secure Cloud is monitored by a Verimatrix Global Services team 24/7 and can be utilized by operators of Verspective MultiRights OTT Plus and Video Content Authority System.

Secure Cloud is implemented via a customer-dedicated Amazon Web Services virtual private cloud environment that includes private and secure storage for critical data and assets. Deploying VCAS and Verspective software in Secure Cloud make the video service components interoperable with other components of the cloud video ecosystem, including encoders and streamers, CDNs and content management systems.

Vertimatrix will showcase the Service Cloud at booth 5.A59 during IBC 2017, which runs from Sept. 15-19 in Amsterdam.