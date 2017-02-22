TSL Readies SDI/IP Monitoring and Control Systems for 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—TSL Products’ latest audio monitoring products, broadcast control systems, and power management tools will make their way to the 2017 NAB Show, including the new MPA (Monitor Audio Plus) for flexible audio monitoring.

The MPA product line is ideal for hybrid workflows with established I/O, such as MADI, SDI, AES-3 and analog, while supporting Dante and Ravenna for audio over IP workflows. The MPA range, which includes Solo for listening to any channel and Mix for creating a simple monitoring mix, has a built-in web server that enables units to be configured, monitored and controlled remotely via an intuitive web interface.

Visitors to TSL’s booth will also see the latest updates to the PAM-IP precision audio monitoring range, which eases the transition to an all-IP workflow. It allows the monitoring of audio directly from an IP stream without extra format conversion hardware. PAM-IP products can also monitor video, audio and metadata from either a 3G-SDI connection or S2022-6 IP stream, among other connectivity options for greater format flexibility.

TSL’s Tally Man advanced broadcast control system now includes support for IP and 4K production environments. It also provides a platform to help coordinate and control third-party routers, under-monitor displays, multiviewers, vision mixers, among other critical broadcast components.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. TSL will be in boothN5615. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.