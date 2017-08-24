TSL Products to Address SDI to IP at IBC 2017

MARLOW, ENGLAND—TSL Products is putting the focus on its new audio products to highlight its support for the IP transition at its IBC 2017 booth.

MPA1 Dante

One of the products set to be on display is the MPA1 Solo SDI. This 1U high and 100mm deep console allows users to view all 16 embedded audio channels in an SDI stream and monitor any individual channel or channel pair using a ‘scroll to listen’ feature. Set up and operation can be done through a standard web-browser for control through a central location. The MPA1 Solo SDI works in SDI, AES and analog environments.

There is also the MPA1 Dante system, which now supports AES-67 audio for use in Dante and AES-67 networks. This new support allows the MPA1-Solo and Mix Dante confidence audio monitors work for customers who are making the move to IP.

In addition, the PAM-IP range of audio monitoring devices now feature dedicated ports for connection to existing Dante networks, while also providing compatibility with AES-67. Users looking to operate SMPTE 2022-6 or SMPTE 2110 networks can make use of two dedicated 10Gig/E network ports on the PAM-IP. TSL will also offer a demonstration of PAM-IP’s new web server.

TSL Products will be located at booth 10.B41 during IBC 2017.