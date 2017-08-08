TSL Products at IBC Aim to Help IP Transition

MARLOW, ENGLAND—With the IP transition a factor for many broadcasters, TSL Products will be using its time at IBC 201 to showcase updates to its control, audio monitoring and power management products that are designed to simplify SDI/IP workflow and streamline operations.

TSL Products will feature updates to its MPA1 Dante confidence audio monitoring series, which will now include support of AES67, which defines the IP audio transport layer in SMPTE 2110. Other audio monitoring products that will be at the show include the PAM-IP devices, which feature twin Ethernet ports and can be used in either Dante or AES67 modes. Both systems feature SNMP monitoring and control allowing them to be managed remotely by TSL Products’ TallyMan or other SNMP management systems.

There will also be an updated version of the TallyMan on display. The advanced broadcast control system enables engineers to create multi-take buttons, which achieve multi-device, time-aligned salvos of commands. This includes a new range of sliders, rotary encoders and X-Y control.

New among TSL Products is the FlashBoard, a screen-based information distribution and display system. Able to integrate with TallyMan, other third-party control systems or independent operation, FlashBoard drives multiple displays, each with a combination of data, clocks and timers, on-air and cue lights and production details. Screens can be designed using the drag and drop functionality in the TallyMan virtual panel software.

In addition, the InSite platform, which monitors and manages status, control and alarm parameters over SNMP or Modbus, will be shown. Concentrated status reports can be presented as web dashboards, with alarms sent as email or SMS. All information is logged to maintain an audit trail and for trending analysis.

Power distribution and monitoring systems, including a vertical distribution unit, will also be on hand.

TSL Products will be located at booth 10.B41 during IBC 2017.