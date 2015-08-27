TSL Premiering Tallyman Virtual Panel at IBC 2015

MARLOW, ENGLAND—Broadcasting equipment manufacturer TSL Products has announced that it will debut a new virtual panel add on to its Tallyman control system. The virtual panel allows users to access Tallyman functionalities through a customizable interface.

Tallyman virtual panel

With its configurable, touch-screen interface, the Tallyman virtual panel can control many different routers and allows users to design their own control interface. In addition, the Tallyman virtual panel gives its users access to signal flow management, grouped signal flow management, procedure automation, virtual patching, and custom IP and serial interfaces. The Tallyman virtual panel is compatible with all Tallyman installations.

IBC 2015 is scheduled to take place in Amsterdam from Sept. 11-15. TSL will be located at booth 10.B41.