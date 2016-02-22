Suitcase TV Revealing Centralized Remote Production at 2016 NAB Show
LAS VEGAS—Suitcase TV will demonstrate the Iphrame Vision Remote system for centralized production at the 2016 NAB Show. Comprised of software-based solutions, Iphrame Vision Remote facilitates centralized (SDI/IP) production of live outside broadcasts and other remote events.
Since key personnel can remotely operate the system from virtually any Internet-connected location, broadcasters significantly reduce the cost of travel and equipment transport. Only cameras and associated production personnel need to be deployed on-site.
The company will also demonstrate its Mediastor Storage and Archiving Platform, now available as a standalone product. It supports archiving to spinning disk using new SMR disk technology combined with MAID architectures, making it a low-cost, low-power, fast access storage solution.
The new Mediastor Archive enclosure provides up to 128TB of usable storage in a 1RU enclosure, and additional enclosures can be easily added as needed. Each Mediastor server has tools to manage storage and perform media-related tasks. As a Windows system, Mediastor significantly simplifies integration with third party processing and file transfer software.
The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Suitcase TV will be in booth SL5826.For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.
