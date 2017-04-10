SSL to Highlight Automated Broadcast Audio Production at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, Solid State Logic (SSL) will highlight new options that give its System T automated broadcast audio production system direct control of the broadcast mix without need for a dedicated physical console. System T is a powerful set of network objects that include processing engines, audio I/O devices and control interfaces, including mixing console surfaces and PC-based control via T-SOLSA.

The new Tempest Control Rack (TCR) and T25 Tempest Processor Engine options facilitate applications such as automated and remote fly-pack production. The TCR, which runs System T control software, allows the screen to be mounted in 19-inch racks or angled studio furniture. And the Tempest Processor Engine uses SSL’s Optimal Core processing for real-time, 64-bit CPU-based, floating point mixing and processing.

With the T25 Engine, the system now offers an economical version for 256 paths, which supplements the original T80 version for 800 paths. The TCR and Tempest Engines can be used with any SSL Network I/O or third party Dante or AES67 products to build large, scalable AoIP infrastructures and connect to other AoIP systems.

Dante by Audinate provides interoperability, including audio transport, registration and capability discovery, and configuration and routing control across products from more than 350 manufacturers. Network I/O and Dante products can be controlled and routed directly from TCR or System T surfaces and via many third-party routing control systems via the Dante API.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Solid State Logic (SSL)will be in boothC2627. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.