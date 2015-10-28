SSIMWave Inc. Is Exhibiting New Software Solutions at SMPTE 2015

SSIMWave Inc. is demonstrating its video quality-of-experience (QoE) monitoring and bandwidth optimization products. Following extensive research and better understanding of the human visual system, SSIMWave has developed a new set of algorithms, SSIMplus. The patented technology has the capability to automate the control and management of video quality by accurately modeling the behaviors of human visual system in real time, considering the display device and viewing conditions. Utilizing SSIMplus, the team has developed software solutions for both broadcast and over-the-top video, improving end-user visual QoE and optimizing bandwidth.



Solutions include the Video Quality-of-Experience Monitor, which enables the media and entertainment industry to monitor device-adaptive video QoE for live and file-based video content in real time. The QoE monitor makes it possible to perform cross-resolution, frame-rate and dynamic range QoE measurements. The Perceptual Bandwidth Optimizer enables users to create and deliver constant perceptual quality video content at optimal bit rates. The product relies on SSIMplus video QoE measure to optimize any video encoder/transcoder (including H.264 & HEVC encoders) and achieves up to 50-percent bandwidth savings.



Dr. Zhou Wang, co-founder of SSIMWave Inc., invented Structural Similarity (SSIM) Index in 2004 for video quality assessment, which is now widely used in the media, telecommunications and entertainment industries. Dr. Wang will be recognized by the Television Academy with an Engineering Emmy Award.





