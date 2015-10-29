Solid State Logic Debuts Beta 500 at AES 2015

NEW YORK—As the 139th AES Convention gets underway in New York, Solid State Logic has announced that it will introduce its new Beta 500 format module hardware development kit. Featuring SSL components, the Beta module allows audio electronic users to build their own creation.

Beta

The Beta offers a self-illuminating Perspex front panel that is supplied with a collection of components identical to those used in SSL’s large format consoles. The kit includes five log, antilog and linear pots with SSL’s signature knob caps, a selection of two and four pole switches and dual color status LEDs. The components mount within the front panel in a fixed configuration but are also freely assignable to any function. The panel and controls come with a standard 500 format edge connector and is supplied with resettable fuses. The kit does not come pre-assembled and additional components, like potentiometers and tapers, can be purchased through the online store.

Solid State Logic will make the Beta available exclusively through its online store starting in November.