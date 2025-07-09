Stuttgart Media University Upgrades Studio with Lawo mc²56

Lawo has announced that Stuttgart Media University (Hochschule der Medien, HdM) has comprehensively modernized its central recording studio after selecting an IP-based Lawo system featuring an mc²56 MkIII production console.

Configured with 32 faders, an A__UHD Core (licensed for 256 DSP channels), an A__stage64 stagebox, and a Power Core with Dante interface, the installation provides maximum flexibility for a wide range of production formats. Signal routing, device management, and configuration are handled via Lawo’s HOME management platform, which serves as the system’s operational backbone.

Audio production at HdM spans a broad spectrum—from classical chamber music, jazz and big band to film soundtracks, radio plays, and sound design for animation and gaming.

“We need a console that covers the entire workflow, from recording to mixing to post-production, and adapts easily to a wide variety of setups,” explained professor Oliver Curdt, who supervises audio productions within the Audiovisual Media program. “The mc²56 not only meets these technical requirements but also enables real-time configuration adjustments—such as adapting to more aux sends and fewer groups at short notice.”

For the whole scope of applications, the A__UHD Core provides dynamic DSP resources that can be allocated on a per-project basis—an ideal solution for an educational environment. The HOME platform enables centralized management of devices, audio streams, and users. In addition to features like user authorization, security zones, and auto-discovery of devices, HOME ensures fast access to all I/Os, regardless of their location in the network, Lawo reported.

“This simplifies our day-to-day work significantly—especially in an environment with constantly changing student teams,” Curdt notes.

Seamless integration with an existing Dante infrastructure was another key requirement for the studio upgrade. Thanks to the Lawo Power Core Rev3 equipped with a Dante interface, this integration was achieved effortlessly. The device also offers a broad range of connectivity options, including analog mic/line, AES, and MADI I/Os.

HdM’s audio-over-IP infrastructure is based on RAVENNA/AES67 and also supports SMPTE ST2110-30/31 via the A__stage64 stagebox, which provides 32 high-quality microphone preamps along with AES and MADI interfaces.

To support intuitive workflows, user-specific configurations were implemented.

“I can tailor the console precisely to my needs—from color coding and encoder mapping to freely assignable user buttons. That’s incredibly helpful in a dynamic production environment,” says Curdt.

An external control surface from Skaarhoj was also integrated, serving as a fully programmable command center for headphone routing and studio communication. Lawo’s team developed the panel configuration and user interfaces in close collaboration with HdM staff.

Another important selection criterion was the ability to manage automation with precision—especially for pop and jazz productions.

“If I want to perform A/B comparisons, I need a full-featured console with storable automation and instantly accessible snapshots for direct reference. That’s not something a DAW can offer in the same way,” Curdt emphasizes. “It’s also vital for students to learn what professional signal flow means—even if they end up working ‘in the box’ later on.”

Lawo supported the project throughout all stages, starting with the joint development of the system design and specifications during the planning phase. Installation was preceded by a multi-day factory acceptance test in January 2025, which included detailed configuration and testing procedures. This was followed by three days of training for faculty and students.

“The Lawo team combined deep technical expertise with highly practical instruction,” says Curdt. “Having a direct support channel is incredibly valuable—I can usually get a response within minutes. Remote support is reliable, and most issues can be resolved without the need for on-site service.”

With the Lawo system now in place, Stuttgart Media University is technologically up to date. More importantly, it offers students hands-on access to professional broadcast workflows—an essential foundation for successful careers in the media industry.