Small Tree to showcase TitaniumZ-16 at CCW

At next month's Content & Communications World Expo, Small Tree will showcase its GranteSTOR TitaniumZ-16 shared storage system.

The all-in-one real-time Ethernet-based shared storage system is designed and optimized for the demanding needs of video editors requiring shared access to media files. It is a full-featured, high-performance dedicated video editing shared storage appliance with advanced file sharing capabilities.

Capable of supporting up to 24 video editing workstations without needing an Ethernet switch, TitaniumZ-16 is designed and tested to provide maximum performance for real-time video editing workflows. Scalable from an eight-drive system with 2TB drives up to a 144-drive system with 4TB drives supporting 16 to 144 concurrent ProRes 422 streams, the system's server, networking and storage are all accommodated within the 3U rack-mount design.

It includes simplified setup and management and RAID protection for multimedia editing. It offers optimal flexibility with the abililty to work across multiple protocols (AFP, SMB, NFS and iSCSI) and platforms, including Adobe Creative Suite, Avid Media Composer, Avid Pro Tools, Apple Final Cut Pro 7 and Apple Final Cut Pro X.