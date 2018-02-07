Signiant Boosts SaaS Platform at 2018 HPA Tech Retreat

LEXINGTON, MASS.—Signiant isn’t heading out to Palm Desert just to get some R&R, the company will be there to take part in the 2018 HPA Tech Retreat and showcase updates to its SaaS platform designed for media and entertainment companies.

Signiant will take up a spot at HPA’s Innovation Zone, where it will demonstrate technology enhancements to its SaaS platform that allows professional media assets to be viewed in an adaptive bitrate format without generating a proxy in advance of the play request. Using transfer acceleration technology and cloud-native design, the technology aims to ensure a responsive end user experience without additional customer-deployed hardware or software.

Ian Hamilton, Signiant’s CTO, will be present at the HPA Tech Retreat to demonstrate these technological advancments, as well as talk about Signiant’s entire product line.

The 2018 HPA Tech Retreat will take place from Feb. 19-23 at the JW Marriott Desert Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, Calif.