SGL Announces FlashPack Archive System at IBC 2015

AMSTERDAM—SGL, a provider of content archive and storage management software, will premiere its new entry-level archive system FlashPack at IBC 2015. A turnkey archiving system designed for all major media and production asset management systems, FlashPack requires no extra hardware or extra software.

SGL FlashPack

FlashPack contains SGL’s FlashNet, a content archive and storage management system, for power, resilience and scalability. Implementation is completed by linking FlashPack to the user’s MAM or PAM system. The software is designed for broadcasters, sport venues, post-production houses, corporate communications and other organizations.

SGL also plans to showcase other new tech and third-party integration at its booth, located at stand 7.J15a.

IBC 2015 takes place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.