Sencore Readies 4K HEVC Monitoring Decoder for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Sencore will showcase its AG 9000 4K Ultra-HD HEVC dense monitoring decoder card, which provides HEVC 4K decoding for monitoring real-time, linear video distribution feeds. With up to 18 channels of decoding in a 2RU Ross Open Gear 3.0 frame, this modular solution is ideal for space-challenged NOCs and video walls. Delivering either full resolution, 2160p output via HDMI or down-converted 1080p50/60 video via 3G-SDI, the AG 9000 decodes video services up to 80 Mbps.

Sencore’s flagship offering—MRD4400/MRD5800 MPEG2/H.264/HEVC Triple-CODEC Receiver Decoders for contribution and distribution—now supports HEVC Main and Main 10 profiles, including: 4:2:2/4:2:0, 10-bit/8-bit, and HD/SD formats up to 1080p.

Sencore’s Video Bridge end-to-end system monitoring solutions will also be on display, including live video monitoring and caption/loudness monitoring and archiving solutions. Sencore will show its Wellav products, including the OMP500/600 file-based, real-time OTT encoding/transcoding platform, Streamcast single channel encoder/streamer and DMP900 media platform enabling any input to any output.

Also on display will be the TXS 8700 OTT transcoder, DMG 3200 high density digital media gateway, SMD 989 professional satellite modulator, and CMA 1820 HEVC/H.264/MPEG2 compression analysis software.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Sencore will be in booth SU2615. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.