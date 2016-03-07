Sapec to Debut H.264/MPEG-2 Encoders at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB Show, Sapec will debut Sivac One, a modular video encoding solution for HDTV H.264/MPEG-2 deployments that reduces signal transport costs without affecting quality. Supporting up to three encoder cards in a 1-RU frame, Sivac One enables encoding of H-264/MPEG-2 with extremely low latency and low power consumption.

Sivac One has one video HD-SDI/SDI input, four interfaces supporting up to eight stereo embedded audio channels, and up to eight AES/EBU channels, and can provide HD compression in H.264 and/or MPEG-2 Main, High, and H422 profiles (8/10 bits). For SD compression, Sivac One SVE supports H.264 and/or MPEG-2 at Main and/or 4:2:2 profiles and is upgradeable to HD.

Avantos

Sapec will also show enhancements to its Avantos line of advanced real-time HD/SD encoders and decoders. Based on HEVC/H.265 compression, they enable video quality with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings. The latest enhancements include support for the Main 4:2:2 profile (8/10-bits) with optimal sub-second latency. Avantos also supports Main and Main-10 profiles for HD (720p and 1080i) and SD (480i, 575i) signals, and MPEG-1, AAC, Dolby AC3 and EAC3 streams for audio.

Sapec will also highlight its fourth-generation Altum-II HDTV video and audio encoders supporting H.264/MPEG-2 Main, High, and H422 profiles with lower latency and power consumption, and its Gredos video encoders and integrated receiver decoders (IRDs) for DSNG, including new support for Carrier ID. For today’s multi-platform distribution world, Gredos devices support contribution and distribution over ASI, IP, and L-Band connections for MPEG-2/H.264 video in SD and HD.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Sapecwill be in booth SU12221. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.