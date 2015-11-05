SAM Makes First Showing at CCW

NEW YORK—Snell Advanced Media is preparing to make its first stop at CCW since it rebranded from Quantel and Snell. SAM plans to show a number of its products for companies business and operational needs.

The Kahuna IP switcher is one of the products that SAM intends to show at the conference. The Kahuna is now offered as either an all-IP or standard SDI system. Another new IP system is the ICE IP for playout. The ICE IP unit adds IP I/O capability and incorporates all the operational, technical, regulatory and commercial functionality required for broadcast playout. The ICE can also integrate with the Morpheus playout automation system.

SAM will also display the Enterprise sQ system for news and sports production. The Enterprise sQ ecosystem contains workflow, control, editing and media asset management components. It can also integrate with the LiveTouch sports highlights and replay solution.

The Sirius 830 routing switcher and Quantel Rio with V3 software are also part of SAM’s presentation.

SAM will be located at booth 903 at CCW 2015, which takes place from Nov. 11-12 in New York. For more information, visit www.ccwexpo.com.