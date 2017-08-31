SAM Focusing on IP, Cloud, UHD/HDR at IBC 2017

NEWBURY, ENGLAND—Snell Advanced Media will be pulling up to IBC 2017 with a slate of products that demonstrate IP and remote production, UHD sports production workflows with HDR support, cloud-based playout, multi-format news production and automated monitoring and control.

Go!

SAM will showcase its cloud technology with demonstrations of live channel deployment on AWS through its ICE SDC workflow, which can spin up/down fully featured channels. For IP, SAM will have native IP multiviewers, processing systems, production and master control switchers featuring 25, 50 and 100GbE interfaces.

Remote production over IP capabilities from SAM will be highlighted by the Go! multi-platform editor, which consumers can use to view, carry out rough cut edits and finalization from any device in any location. Go! works with SAM’s Vibe multi-platform news production system for shared workflows to create content.

To demonstrate its UHD sports production workflows, SAM is bringing its Alchemist XS system for frame rate conversion of live events. The company will also show live production workflows that can use combinations of format and resolution.

Additional products that will be at the booth include media content monitoring and control systems like Media Biometrics, as well as its logo detection technology and schedule aware monitoring.

Special displays at the booth will include Timeline Television’s latest UHD2 IP, 4K and HDR OB truck and live graphics specialists RT Software, which will demonstrate its AR studio products.

SAM will be located at booth 9.A01 during IBC 2017.